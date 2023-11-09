Home TV Show Whos most likely to replace Erik ten Hag at Man United? | ESPN FC Extra Time

On today’s edition of ESPN FC Extra Time, Dan Thomas is joined by Ale Moreno, Steve Nicol and Craig Burley to discuss:

0:00 Shaka wants an apology
0:42 Craig only works when Man United loses :joy:
1:04 Ten Hag’s recruitment to blame for losses?
3:17 Could any coach do better at Man United?
5:01 Odds for Man United’s next manager
6:52 Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan or Dortmund?
8:14 The feeling of breaking a goal drought
13:05 Advice for Cuti Romero
14:25 Favorite football moment?
21:38 Stevie’s aggressive leaf raking

