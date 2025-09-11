Who will lift the Champions League trophy? Liverpool? PSG? Real Madrid? Barcelona? 👀 | The Breakdown

In this special episode of The Breakdown, Darren Fletcher, Ally McCoist, Julien Laurens, Michail Antonio and Joe Cole sat down to assess the contenders for this year’s Champions League.

00:00 Intro

00:44 How far can Liverpool go in the Champions League

01:44 Happy with the new UCL format

02:05 Arsenal defensively better than Liverpool

02:47 Ekitike and Isak

04:00 Arsenal’s signings and Champions League chances

05:30 Man City losing their fear factor

06:33 Chelsea’s form and where they can finish in the Champions League

08:09 Ball playing keeper or shot stopper?

08:48 Playing schedule and injuries

09:44 Tottenham Champions League schedule and performing in the Champions League

10:40 Thomas Frank managing in the Champions League

12:22 Newcastle UCL fixtures

14:17 PSG’S UCL fixtures and chances of winning it back to back

15:41 Ally McCoist loving food

16:35 Can PSG handle the amount of game they have to play

17:25 PSG front three vs Barcelona front three

18:45 Are Real Madrid ready to win the Champions League again

19:36 How far can Bayern Munich go in the Champions League

20:17 What teams will be good to watch in the Champions League

21:00 How many of the english teams have a chance of winning the Champions League

22:06 Who will win the Champions League

22:55 Outro

TNT Sports marks a new era in sports broadcasting in the UK and Republic of Ireland across TV, streaming, digital and social media platforms.

discovery+ is the streaming home of TNT Sports Football, where you can experience UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League, Premier League, Emirates FA Cup, Adobe Women’s FA Cup, FA Youth Cup, Serie A and more 🍿

https://www.discoveryplus.com/gb

Subscribe now.