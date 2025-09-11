Who will lift the Champions League trophy? Liverpool? PSG? Real Madrid? Barcelona? 👀 | The Breakdown
In this special episode of The Breakdown, Darren Fletcher, Ally McCoist, Julien Laurens, Michail Antonio and Joe Cole sat down to assess the contenders for this year’s Champions League.
00:00 Intro
00:44 How far can Liverpool go in the Champions League
01:44 Happy with the new UCL format
02:05 Arsenal defensively better than Liverpool
02:47 Ekitike and Isak
04:00 Arsenal’s signings and Champions League chances
05:30 Man City losing their fear factor
06:33 Chelsea’s form and where they can finish in the Champions League
08:09 Ball playing keeper or shot stopper?
08:48 Playing schedule and injuries
09:44 Tottenham Champions League schedule and performing in the Champions League
10:40 Thomas Frank managing in the Champions League
12:22 Newcastle UCL fixtures
14:17 PSG’S UCL fixtures and chances of winning it back to back
15:41 Ally McCoist loving food
16:35 Can PSG handle the amount of game they have to play
17:25 PSG front three vs Barcelona front three
18:45 Are Real Madrid ready to win the Champions League again
19:36 How far can Bayern Munich go in the Champions League
20:17 What teams will be good to watch in the Champions League
21:00 How many of the english teams have a chance of winning the Champions League
22:06 Who will win the Champions League
22:55 Outro
