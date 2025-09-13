Who To Target In The Next Four Gameweeks | FPL Podcast 2025/26
Sevilla vs Elche Full Match- LaLiga | 13 September 2025
Who To Target In The Next Four Gameweeks | FPL Podcast 2025/26
Now the international break has come to a close, it’s time to put on our FPL thinking caps as we gear up for Gameweek 4.
We’ve got four Gameweeks before the next international break and Kelly Somers and the FPL Pod team look through the best teams and players to pick over the next four Gameweeks to help you climb the ranks.
TIMESTAMPS ⬇️
00:00 Welcome to the FPL Pod
01:35 International break wrap up
06:17 Ange in for Forest
09:11 A busy September for clubs in Europe
13:12 Teams to target
15:02 Keep or Sell Watkins?
18:45 Where to invest at Spurs
23:58 Bournemouth options
26:22 Tough fixtures for some
30:12 Other potential targets
33:00 Differentials, transfers and captains
39:00 Join the FPL Pod mini-league: xy6xpl
Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueYouTube
Premier League website: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueWebsite
Follow the Premier League on Instagram: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueInstagram
Follow the Premier League on X: https://preml.ge/PremierLeagueX
Follow the Premier League on WhatsApp: https://preml.ge/PremierLeagueWhatsApp
Like the Premier League on Facebook: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueFacebook
Play Fantasy Premier League: http://preml.ge/FantasyPremierLeague
To license Premier League match footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact
#football #premierleague #soccer
Your safety online
Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (https://www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre)
You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.
Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (https://www.thinkuknow.co.uk)
You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (https://www.premierleague.com/safeguarding)