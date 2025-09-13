Who To Target In The Next Four Gameweeks | FPL Podcast 2025/26

Now the international break has come to a close, it’s time to put on our FPL thinking caps as we gear up for Gameweek 4.

We’ve got four Gameweeks before the next international break and Kelly Somers and the FPL Pod team look through the best teams and players to pick over the next four Gameweeks to help you climb the ranks.

TIMESTAMPS ⬇️

00:00 Welcome to the FPL Pod

01:35 International break wrap up

06:17 Ange in for Forest

09:11 A busy September for clubs in Europe

13:12 Teams to target

15:02 Keep or Sell Watkins?

18:45 Where to invest at Spurs

23:58 Bournemouth options

26:22 Tough fixtures for some

30:12 Other potential targets

33:00 Differentials, transfers and captains

39:00 Join the FPL Pod mini-league: xy6xpl

