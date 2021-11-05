Who Should Be The Next Manchester United Manager? | Champions League Tonight

Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves join Jake Humphrey on Champions League Tonight to discuss the key factors in appointing the next Manchester United manager, and who they’d like to see in the Old Trafford dugout.

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the BT Sport YouTube channel.

Click here to purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass – http://bit.ly/BTSportMonthlyPass

Visit and subscribe to our ‘BT Sport Boxing’ YouTube channel ➡️ http://www.youtube.com/c/btsportboxing

Twitter: http://twitter.com/btsport

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/btsport

Instagram:http://instagram.com/btsport

Website: http://sport.bt.com