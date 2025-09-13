Who makes a Man City x Man Utd Combined XI!? 👀 | Saturday Social
Who To Target In The Next Four Gameweeks | FPL Podcast 2025/26
Who makes a Man City x Man Utd Combined XI!? 👀 | Saturday Social
Adam Smith and Joe Thomlinson are joined by Buvey & Adam McKola this week on Saturday Social. The first Manchester derby of the season kicks off on Sunday so we decided to look at who would make a combined xi between the two mancunian clubs. Both have had several transfers over the summer including the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matheus Cunha and Tijjani Reijnders, who do you think should make the XI?
Chapters
00:00 Intro
00:28 Goalkeeper
02:58 Right Back
04:50 Centre-Backs
06:56 Left Back
08:02 Midfield
15:27 Right Winger
19:09 Left Winger
19:52 Striker
