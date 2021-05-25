Who Could be on the Move This Summer?

Over the last twelve months, football leagues and tournaments have been disrupted by the pandemic. This led to delays in leagues finishing and the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship being postponed until this year.

The sport enjoys vast support from South America, Europe, and Asia, with countries such as Thailand taking a keen interest in the English Premier League. It is this support that makes football the biggest global sport. It is also this support that helps to create a constant buzz even during the close season.

It is around Christmas and towards the end of the season that the gossip columns in traditional newspapers and blogs start to discuss who might be on the move. Every season there will typically be one big move or a shock, and no doubt some disappointments too.

Any year that involves a tournament as big as the Euros will always lead to a high level of speculation. Whoever performs well on such a stage will command the interest of some of the bigger clubs.

So, as it stands, who might be moving to pastures greener this Summer?

Tottenham are facing upheaval

Tottenham Hotspur seems to be in a constant transitional phase. Just as they looked to be getting everything in the right place they took a step back. No doubt the building and financing of the new stadium took away some of the momentum that was happening on the pitch, but it is hard to understand how the Champions League finalists are now looking for their third manager in around 18 months.

Unfortunately for Tottenham, it isn’t just managers that are moving, some of the players from the current team will not be at the flash new stadium for much longer. For some time now Harry Kane has been linked with Man City and this talk has only got more intense as he has now openly said he wants to leave the club, but stay in England.

This has put Chelsea, Man Utd, and of course City, on red alert. Daniel Levy is unlikely to sell Kane to Chelsea, he has a fractious past when dealing with Utd, and he would rather either keep Kane or sell him abroad. United have extended Cavani’s contract so this may put them out of the running.

What are some of the clubs looking for this summer?

Sergio Aguero has been a fantastic player for Man City, scoring over 180 goals including the winner that took them to their first Premier League title back in 2012. Sadly for their fans, it has been confirmed that Aguero will certainly be off this Summer. As is being widely discussed, Harry Kane appears to be their prime target.

This will leave Spurs needing a striker and Andre Silva’s name has already been thrown in the mix. However, Man United and Real Madrid have both expressed an interest, and it might be difficult for Spurs to attract a big name without Champion’s League football.

At Arsenal, Mikel Arteta is looking to perfect his midfield and rumours have it that they have already discussed an offer of over £25 million for Sander Berge, currently at Sheffield United. The player is reportedly keen on a move and Arteta is also looking to keep Martin Odegaard from returning to Real Madrid.

Elsewhere, some big names are being mentioned for moves this summer.

Who might move this Summer?

Some transfer windows see huge amounts being spent, while others are relatively quiet. This year is quite hard to predict partly because of the names being mentioned in the press, but also because of the effects of Covid on the clubs’ finances.

Stan Kroenke is repaying the loan that Arsenal took out during the pandemic, just in time for the transfer window. Whether this means that Arteta will have funds to compete remains to be seen.

Some of the names being mentioned would command big transfer fees or at the least, big salaries. Jack Grealish, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Kane of course, Sergio Ramos, Ronaldo, and even Messi, are all being mentioned. Pochettino is reportedly still looking at Dele Alli for a move too.

How will the Euros affect any transfers?

Interest always rises in certain players during and after a major tournament. For lesser-known internationals, it can be a great chance to advertise themselves on a huge stage that is watched worldwide.

This can lead to clubs hurrying to extend player’s contracts to keep them, offers being made for the best performers, and even transfers falling apart. A poor tournament can dampen interest and if an injury occurs then transfer fees can drop dramatically.

How to get the most out of the transfer window

This way, you will know you are getting the best odds on Kane or Messi this Summer.

Summary

It looks like it will be an interesting Summer this year. The Euros will hopefully run as expected and provide some great action. All eyes will be on a certain group of players at the tournament, and for some, it isn’t whether they will move but where to and for how much?

It could be a huge transfer window or fees might be lower than normal due to the effects of the pandemic. One thing is for sure, the battle between City and Levy will make many interesting inches in the sports sections.