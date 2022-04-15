Who are Liverpool’s 5 most expensive transfer sales?

As one of the world’s biggest football clubs, Liverpool have not been afraid to spend money on top players in the transfer market. At the same time, the Reds have not been afraid to sell some of their top players over the years for large sums of money.

Not long ago, Liverpool were forced into the sales of several big-name players. Some of those players went on to great success, while others struggled for form. Here, we take a look at Liverpool’s 5 most expensive transfer sales.

Xabi Alonso, £31.05 million

Midfielder Xabi Alonso was a major part of Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League win and 2006 FA Cup trophy victory. In 2009, Rafael Benitez decided it was time to sell Alonso and Real Madrid happily paid £31.05m for the midfielder. Alonso went on to win a number of trophies with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Fernando Torres, £52.65 million

After a massive decline in form and issues off the pitch over Liverpool’s ownership, striker Fernando Torres went from hero to zero when he asked to leave the club in January 2011. Chelsea paid over £52m for the striker, who was out of form at the time. Torres scored 81 goals in 142 matches for Liverpool but just 45 goals in 172 games for Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling, £57.33 million

Raheem Sterling would still be a significant part of Liverpool’s first XI had he stayed at Liverpool. The Reds cashed in on Sterling in 2015 and used the funds made from winger to rebuild the squad. At the time, few would have thought Liverpool would battle Manchester City over the last few seasons for the Premier League title, domestic cups, and European trophies.

Luis Suarez, £73.55 million

Luis Suarez changed Liverpool’s fortunes after arriving in 2011. The fiery forward scored 82 goals in 133 games for Liverpool. Suarez was a double threat. He could create goals and tallied 46 assists at Anfield. Unfortunately, a number of on-field issues which included biting Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup and allegedly racially abusing Patrice Evra, caused many people to turn against the Uruguayan. He was sold in 2014 to Barcelona but rumours continue to claim Liverpool want to bring the striker back to Anfield.

Philippe Coutinho, £121.50 million

The sale of Philippe Coutinho was some of the best business Liverpool made in the transfer market. Although Coutinho was a significant part of the first XI, his sale allowed Liverpool to further strengthen the squad. Liverpool went on to win the Champions League in 2019 and win the Premier League title the season later. Coutinho left in 2017 and Liverpool have not looked back. Like Suarez, Coutinho has continually been linked with a move back to Liverpool. Unfortunately for Coutinho, his play has not been at the same level as at Anfield.