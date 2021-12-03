Which Man City midfielder offers best value? Silva, Grealish or Mahrez 🤔 | FPL Show

James Richardson and Kelly Somers are joined by Holly Shand and Mark McGettigan on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discuss which Manchester City mid-priced midfielder offers the best value featuring Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez, the Manchester United assets to consider with Ralf Rangnick as interim manager, players with the most favourable fixtures and more!

Also in the show, Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso reveals which teammate he’d select for his own FPL team and the panel name their best captain picks for Gameweek 16 and 17.

How many points did you score in Gameweek 15? Let us know in the comments.

