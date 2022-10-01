Where did it go wrong for Bruno Lage at Wolves? – The Football Show

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Stephen Warnock and Sue Smith discussed Bruno Lage being sacked by Wolves as part of ‘The Football Show’.

The pair spoke about their reactions to the news, how the Wolves fans will have reacted, If Conor Coady’s exit from the club was a bad decision from Lage and what they think of the rumoured replacement Ruben Amorim.

Wolves sacked head coach Bruno Lage after Saturday’s defeat at West Ham saw them slip into the relegation zone.

The 2-0 loss at the London Stadium was Wolves’ fourth of the season and the club’s hierarchy have decided it is time for a change in manager.

Wolves spent £100m on new signings this summer as Lage looked to mould a team in his image, but the Portuguese has been unable to transform his side’s fortunes and his 15-month tenure is now over.

