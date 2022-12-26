When I was a player I never missed a penalty – Antonio Conte on Harry Kanes return from World Cup

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Antonio Conte gave updates on Spurs’ squad after month long break from club football. The Tottenham manager commented on Harry Kane’s mentality after his return from the World Cup but said he didn’t think that Kane would be too affected as he is a ‘world class striker’. Conte then joked that he ‘never missed a penalty’ when he was a player. Tottenham are set to face Brentford on Boxing Day.

