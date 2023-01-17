When David de Gea made 14 saves in 1 match! | Arsenal vs Manchester United | Premier League

A masterclass from Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea when he made Premier League history making 14 saves in a match against Arsenal in 2017.
Which moment should we feature next in this series? Let us know in the comments.
Subscribe to the official Manchester United YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/PLonYTMUNYT1510
Follow Manchester United on TikTok: https://bit.ly/PLonYTMUNTT1511
Follow Manchester United on Instagram: https://bit.ly/PLonYTMUNIG1512
Follow Manchester United on Twitter: https://bit.ly/PLonYTMUNTW1513
Like Manchester United on Facebook: https://bit.ly/PLonYTMUNFB1514
Manchester United website: https://bit.ly/PLonYTMUNWEB1515
Manchester United tickets: https://bit.ly/PLonYTMUNTIX1516
Manchester United merchandise: https://bit.ly/PLonYTMUNMERCH1517
Subscribe to the official Arsenal YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/PLonYTARSYT1518
Follow Arsenal on TikTok: https://bit.ly/PLonYTARSTT1519
Follow Arsenal on Instagram: https://bit.ly/PLonYTARSIG1520
Follow Arsenal on Twitter: https://bit.ly/PLonYTARSTW1521
Like Arsenal on Facebook: https://bit.ly/PLonYTARSFB1522
Arsenal website: https://bit.ly/PLonYTARSWEB1523
Arsenal tickets: https://bit.ly/PLonYTARSTIX1524
Arsenal merchandise: https://bit.ly/PLonYTARSMERCH1525
Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueYouTube
Premier League website: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueWebsite
Follow the Premier League on Instagram: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueInstagram
Follow the Premier League on Twitter: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueTwitter
Like the Premier League on Facebook: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueFacebook
Play Fantasy Premier League: http://preml.ge/FantasyPremierLeague
To license Premier League match footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact
#PremierLeague #TheMasterclass #Football #Soccer
Your safety online
Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (https://www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre)
You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.
Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (https://www.thinkuknow.co.uk)
You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (https://www.premierleague.com/safeguarding)