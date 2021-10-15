Whats Wrong At Manchester United? | Is Salah The Best Player In The World? | Vibe With FIVE

Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson bring you another episode of Vibe With FIVE! Today we’re looking at what is actually wrong at Manchester United? Is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at fault? Or is it down to the players? The lads also give their thoughts on Mo Salah… is he currently the best player in the world? All this plus all the other action from around the Premier League!

0:00 – Intro

2:17 – Sokin

3:35 – What went wrong for United?

6:05 – Was it wrong to play Maguire?

9:25 – Rio says there’s no unity or game plan at United

14:51 – United lack relationships

18:18 – Are Paul Pogba’s comments truthful

19:33 – Ste explains what’s wrong with United’s system

25:10 – Rio wouldn’t be happy with Pogba’s comments

27:20 – Does Pogba play better under Didier Deschamps

27:53 – Rio belives a new no.6 wouldn’t change United

30:19 – Does Ole deserve to be sacked?

36:49 – Who would replace Solskjaer?

41:00 – Thoughts on Liverpool and Salah

47:16 – Thoughts on Man City

48:56 – Rio says there’s going to be big meetings at Untied

51:25 – How good was Robin van Persie?

54:18 – Chelsea & should Mendy have been nominated for Ballon d’Or

56:19 – What is the voting criteria for the Ballon d’Or?

58:33 – How good is Benzema & can he win the Ballon d’Or?

1:02:22 – Other Premier League results

1:03:09 – Newcastle, their fans & treatment of Steve Bruce

1:09:00 – Outro

