Whats Wrong At Manchester United? | Is Salah The Best Player In The World? | Vibe With FIVE

Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson bring you another episode of Vibe With FIVE! Today we’re looking at what is actually wrong at Manchester United? Is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at fault? Or is it down to the players? The lads also give their thoughts on Mo Salah… is he currently the best player in the world? All this plus all the other action from around the Premier League!
0:00 – Intro
2:17 – Sokin
3:35 – What went wrong for United?
6:05 – Was it wrong to play Maguire?
9:25 – Rio says there’s no unity or game plan at United
14:51 – United lack relationships
18:18 – Are Paul Pogba’s comments truthful
19:33 – Ste explains what’s wrong with United’s system
25:10 – Rio wouldn’t be happy with Pogba’s comments
27:20 – Does Pogba play better under Didier Deschamps
27:53 – Rio belives a new no.6 wouldn’t change United
30:19 – Does Ole deserve to be sacked?
36:49 – Who would replace Solskjaer?
41:00 – Thoughts on Liverpool and Salah
47:16 – Thoughts on Man City
48:56 – Rio says there’s going to be big meetings at Untied
51:25 – How good was Robin van Persie?
54:18 – Chelsea & should Mendy have been nominated for Ballon d’Or
56:19 – What is the voting criteria for the Ballon d’Or?
58:33 – How good is Benzema & can he win the Ballon d’Or?
1:02:22 – Other Premier League results
1:03:09 – Newcastle, their fans & treatment of Steve Bruce
1:09:00 – Outro
