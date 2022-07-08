Whats next for Cristiano Ronaldo? 👀 | This is BIG news | Transfer update 📝

SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Manchester United are understood to be willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, following the player requesting to leave the club.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsfootball

►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysports

►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub