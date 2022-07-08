Home TV Show News and Interviews Whats next for Cristiano Ronaldo? 👀 | This is BIG news | Transfer update 📝

Whats next for Cristiano Ronaldo? 👀 | This is BIG news | Transfer update 📝

Whats next for Cristiano Ronaldo? 👀 | This is BIG news | Transfer update 📝
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

NEW Nike Home Kit Revealed! | Chelsea 2022/23 🦁💙

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights
Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Manchester United are understood to be willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, following the player requesting to leave the club.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsfootball
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysports
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

Previous Video
The Collar Is 🔙 || How Will You Wear Yours? 🔴

The Collar Is 🔙 || How Will You Wear Yours? 🔴

Next Video
NEW Nike Home Kit Revealed! | Chelsea 2022/23 🦁💙

NEW Nike Home Kit Revealed! | Chelsea 2022/23 🦁💙

Related videos

Top