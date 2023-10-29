Home TV Show Podcast What would Gary Neville change if he bought Man United? | The Gary Neville Podcast

What would Gary Neville change if he bought Man United? | The Gary Neville Podcast

What would Gary Neville change if he bought Man United? | The Gary Neville Podcast
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD – 29 October 2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► https://bit.ly/SkyPLHighlights2324
GET THIS SEASON’S PREMIER LEAGUE SHIRTS HERE ► https://bit.ly/SkySportsShop
Gary Neville takes a closer look at Manchester United’s defeat to local rivals Manchester City, asks what is wrong at the club and what needs changing and hails the importance of Bernardo Silva at the reigning Premier League champions. #football #premierleague #soccer

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
Man United vs Man City 0-3 Gary Neville & Roy Keane Review | Erik ten Hag And Pep Guardiola Reaction

Man United vs Man City 0-3 Gary Neville & Roy Keane Review | Erik ten Hag And Pep Guardiola Reaction

Next Video
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD – 29 October 2023

Related videos

Top