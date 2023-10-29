What would Gary Neville change if he bought Man United? | The Gary Neville Podcast

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► https://bit.ly/SkyPLHighlights2324

GET THIS SEASON’S PREMIER LEAGUE SHIRTS HERE ► https://bit.ly/SkySportsShop

Gary Neville takes a closer look at Manchester United’s defeat to local rivals Manchester City, asks what is wrong at the club and what needs changing and hails the importance of Bernardo Silva at the reigning Premier League champions. #football #premierleague #soccer

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL

►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball

►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball

►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf