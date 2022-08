On this edition of ESPN FC Extra Time, the crew discuss:

0:00 Intro

1:04 What does Craig think of Pulisic going to Manchester United?

2:45 Who needs the points more, Liverpool or Manchester United?

3:56 Forest more likely to avoid relegation?

6:14 Bigger achievement for Man City: winning EPL unbeaten or winning UCL?

9:47 Most fiery game you’ve been a part of?

14:04 Did Frank have anyone with an inflated ego?