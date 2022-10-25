What will be Unai Emerys top priorities as Aston Villa head coach?

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Mark McAdam joined the set during this morning’s edition of ‘The Football Show’ to discuss what Unai Emery will prioritise in his new role as Aston Villa Head Coach.

Emery, who had a spell as Arsenal manager from 2018 to 2019, replaces Steven Gerrard, who was sacked last week.

The 50-year-old will begin his new role on November 1 after his work permit formalities are completed, meaning his first match in charge will be at home to Manchester United on Sunday, November 6.

