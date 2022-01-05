Home Leagues Premier League - EPL What transfers could we see involving teams from Serie A this window?

Italian football experts Nicky Bandini and Mina Rzouki joined ‘Transfer Talk’ to discuss a number of potential moves that could happen this window involving teams in Serie A.

Topics of discussion include Dusan Vlahovic and the players rumoured links with Tottenham and Arsenal, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and the possibility of the player joining Roma, Lucas Digne leaving Everton for an Italian side as well as the pair’s thoughts on Romelu Lukaku’s controversial Sky Italy interview.

