What to Expect from the Upcoming 2021/2022 Premier League Season?

After a turbulent season, athletes are on well-deserved rest. Many of them choose to go on a vacation with their family, as we’ve seen Neymar and his off-shape physique, and others are getting right to business planning their future in different teams.

As the off-season time comes to an end, it is time to prepare for a thrilling Premier League season. Since the fixtures for 2021/2022 have already been released, it is time to review all the things that happened and highlight the things that we can expect in the upcoming months.

VAR Dramas and Fans on Stadiums

The English Premier League won’t be complete without some VAR dramas, as we were used to the last season. This technology changed football forever, and many fans have mixed opinions about its effects on the game.

Some say that VAR makes every game fairer, and others argue that it takes away something from the sport. Either way, VAR will continue to be present in the Premier League and we cannot wait for some slow-motion replays and controversial decisions.

The absence of football fans in stadiums took away the most important thing from the sport – its audience. This made goal celebrations boring and the whole match lacked thrills. With that said, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that fans will be back at the stadiums if the Covid-19 situation is stable.

When Will the Season Start?

We are just a couple of days away from the start of the biggest league in football, which is scheduled for 13th August 2021. The opening match will be played between Arsenal and the newly promoted Brentford, and the next game is on Saturday.

Fortunately, this season will start right on time, and we hope that there won’t be any delays and suspended matches.

Manchester City Win Another Title?

Defending the Premier League title has been a dream of many football clubs, and yet only a handful have managed to win the coveted Premier League trophy twice in a row.

What it would take for Manchester City to win the title?

Well, there have been some changes in their lineup. They said goodbye to a veteran striker Sergio Aguero, who is one of the oldest players in their lineup. Manchester City has been trying to find his replacement ever since.

It is still too early to predict the winner of the Premier League as we have yet to see their first pre-season training and games. With that said, the obvious contenders for winning the league are Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

Kit Changes

It is that time of the year where athletes will get newly designed kits that will highlight their best moments of the season. Chelsea and Arsenal have already unveiled their new kits and they look amazing. Another noticeable thing is the missing Chevrolet logo from the Manchester United kit. Instead, they managed to score a new sponsor (TeamViewer) and released a new kit.

We expect more clubs to join this movement as refreshment for the league. Other clubs like Everton, Brighton & Albion, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Norwich City, Westham United, and many more are expected to come up with newly designed kits for the 2021/2022 season.

New Coaches

Despite the few changes and transfers between teams, some coaches have been sacked and teams will start this season with new leadership.

First, we have Tottenham that hired Nuno Espirito Santo as a head coach. Everton has hired Rafael Benitez formerly of Liverpool and everyone expects a high result in the league.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will start the season with Bruno Lage as their new coach after Nuno went to Tottenham.

Additionally, Crystal Palace has hired a former Arsenal talisman, Patrick Vieira, to lead the team.

Final Words

These are some of the things we can expect from the upcoming Premier League 2021/2022 season. We will know more in a couple of days after teams start their first matches, but we expect a thrilling Premier League season with lots of action on the football field.