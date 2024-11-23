What to do with Man Utd? | FPL Podcast 2024/25

As Ruben Amorim has now officially taken over as Manchester United manager, Kelly Somers and the FPL Pod team look at what players we should consider from the Red Devils. They discuss Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund, the importance of Cole Palmer, and turning attention back to Arsenal.

TIMESTAMPS⬇️

0:00 Welcome to the FPL POD

1:24 INTERNATIONAL BREAK RECAP

5:02 Join the FPL POD mini-league: q7yco0

5:19 CHIP UPDATES

6:57 TEAM FORMATION PLANS

14:59 MAJOR TRANSFERS OUT

21:29 WHAT TO DO WITH MAN UTD?

27:30 BEST ARSENAL OPTIONS

33:38 HOW CRUCIAL IS COLE PALMER?

38:32 TEAMS WITH GREAT FIXTURES

41:20 The suspension tightrope

42:05 Differential of the week

44:38 Transfers and captains

47:15 Join the FPL POD mini-league: q7yco0

