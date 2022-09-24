What team will be the biggest flop at the World Cup? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Dan Thomas, Ale Moreno, Luis Garcia, Shaka Hislop and Frank Leboeuf answer your questions on ESPN FC Extra Time.
0:00 Why Luis is in Liverpool
1:02 Would the rest of the panel play in a legends game?
3:40 Has a goalkeeper ever cleaned your clock?
6:19 How many statues of Messi will there be if Argentina wins the World Cup?
7:08 Start, bench, sell: Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke and Les Ferdinand
9:05 Who did Luis enjoy playing with more, Xavi or Gerrard?
10:24 What did Jacques Chirac tell Frank when he received a WC medal?
12:18 Which teammate had the coolest flat to hang out at?
16:08 Biggest flop at the World Cup?
17:51 Frank’s starting back line for the WC
