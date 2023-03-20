Home TV Show News and Interviews What next for Antonio Conte and Tottenham? 😬

After his explosive rant following Tottenham’s 3-3 draw with Southampton, is there any way back for Antonio Conte at the club? Kaveh Solhekol and Melissa Reddy discuss who could replace the Italian if he does leave Spurs…

