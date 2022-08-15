What impact do altercations have on players? 🤔 | ESPN FC Extra Time

Dan Thomas is joined by Steve Nicol, Ale Moreno and Don Hutchison for today’s latest Monday edition of ESPN FC Extra Time to discuss:
0:00 Don Hutchison’s legs
1:37 Is Liverpool missing Sadio Mané?
2:53 Will Manchester City run away with the season?
3:44 How do altercations affect players?
5:22 Who wins in a bout between Tuchel vs. Conte?
6:48 What happened to Man Utd’s Galácticos?
7:34 Have you ever played with an over-controlling player?
13:02 Choose an occupation: Accountant, PR or IT?
