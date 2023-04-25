Home Leagues Premier League - EPL What I Wore: Dimitar Berbatov | Playing With Ronaldo & Rooney, Idolising Alan Shearer, Facing Zidane

Former Manchester United, Tottenham and Fulham striker Dimitar Berbatov is the latest Premier League icon to join BT Sport’s Andrew Mensah on What I Wore.

The legend of the game discusses being part of a scintillating Man Utd front line, his childhood hero Alan Shearer, the one player he swapped a shirt with and facing Zinedine Zidane. You won’t want to miss this one!

