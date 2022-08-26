What Did Ten Hag Really Say To Rio On The Weekend? | Paul Pogba Extorted!? | Haaland The Machine

Welcome back to the FIVE YouTube channel! today, Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson sit down to discuss all the scores and news from this weekend in the Premier League. We’ll be finding out what Ten Hag said to Rio over the course of the weekend, Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench for the 2nd game in a row, United’s win over Southampton, Liverpool’s 9-0 win, Haaland on fire, top of the league Arsenal, Paul Pogba extorted by his brother & friends? Also Ste continues to analyse Steven Gerrard’s managerial performance at Aston Villa. Please make sure you like share comment and subscribe.

0:00; – Trailer

1:18; – Intro

1:50; – Is Southampton 0-1 Manchester United an AWESOME win for Man Utd?

14:46; – Rio’s thoughts on Antony’s transfer

17:14; – Will Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Manchester United?

22:49; – Is Bruno Fernandes a genuine captain for Man Utd?

24:35; – Paul Pogba’s extortion story

28:19; – Arsenal still Top after beating Fulham (Joel argues with Rio and Ste)

34:56; – Manchester City v Crystal Palace

39:53; – Liverpool banging 9 against Bournemouth

42:20; – Round up results across the Premier League

48:20; – Is Anthony Gordon worth £60m?

51:00; – Outro

