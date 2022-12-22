Home Monday Night Football MNF - Special What comes next is UNPRECEDENTED! | Mikel Arteta answers Jamie Carraghers Quickfire Questions 🚀

What comes next is UNPRECEDENTED! | Mikel Arteta answers Jamie Carraghers Quickfire Questions 🚀

What comes next is UNPRECEDENTED! | Mikel Arteta answers Jamie Carraghers Quickfire Questions 🚀
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Should the World Cup be every 2 years? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223
Mikel Arteta sits down with Jamie Carragher to answer Carra’s Quickfire Questions, and discuss how Arsenal will approach the second half of the Premier League season as genuine title contenders.

Watch part 1 of our MNF Special here: https://youtu.be/rpWBUWfVa2Q

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
HIGHLIGHTS: LEEDS UNITED 2-4 AS MONACO

HIGHLIGHTS: LEEDS UNITED 2-4 AS MONACO

Next Video
Should the World Cup be every 2 years? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Should the World Cup be every 2 years? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Related videos

Top