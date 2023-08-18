What can Manchester City supporters expect from Jeremy Doku?

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

On ‘Good Morning Transfers’ the panel of David Reed, Olivia Buzaglo, Sam Obaseki and French football expert Tom Williams discussed Rennes player Jeremy Doku.

Doku is expected to travel to the northwest on Tuesday to undergo a medical, after Manchester City agreed a £55.5m deal to sign the winger

The Belgium international has been linked with a number of Premier League teams this summer and is now set to join the champions.

Man City are looking for a winger to replace Riyad Mahrez, who left for Saudi Arabia in the wake of City’s treble-winning season.

