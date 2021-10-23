Home TV Show News and Interviews West Ham v Tottenham: Nuno Espirito Santo pre-match press conference

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo holds a press conference to preview his side’s Premier League clash with London rivals West Ham. The sides meet at the London Stadium on Sunday, with Spurs hoping to bounce back from their Europa Conference League defeat to Vitesse Arnhem.

