West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth team news and possible starting line-up | 24 October 2022

West Ham team news

West Ham pair Maxwel Cornet and Craig Dawson have an outside chance of featuring on Monday.

Cornet is training after a calf problem and Dawson is hoping to recover in time from a dead leg. The game is likely to come too soon for Lucas Paqueta.

🆚 Bournemouth

⏰ 8.00pm (BST)

🆚 Bournemouth
⏰ 8.00pm (BST)
🏟 London Stadium

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth have no fresh injury concerns, with club captain Lloyd Kelly still ruled out with an ankle problem.

David Brooks’ eagerly-awaited return is a few weeks away as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Possible starting line-up

West Ham United :

Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell; Bowen, Rice, Soucek, Fornals; Antonio, Scamacca

Bournemouth :

Neto; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Fredericks; Christie, Cook, Lerma, Tavernier; Billing, Solanke