West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth team news and possible starting line-up | 24 October 2022
West Ham team news
West Ham pair Maxwel Cornet and Craig Dawson have an outside chance of featuring on Monday.
Cornet is training after a calf problem and Dawson is hoping to recover in time from a dead leg. The game is likely to come too soon for Lucas Paqueta.
🆚 Bournemouth
⏰ 8.00pm (BST)
🏟 London Stadium
All you need to know about tonight's Premier League tie against the Cherries 👇 #WHUBOU | @Acronis
— West Ham United (@WestHam) October 24, 2022
Bournemouth team news
Bournemouth have no fresh injury concerns, with club captain Lloyd Kelly still ruled out with an ankle problem.
David Brooks’ eagerly-awaited return is a few weeks away as he recovers from a hamstring injury.
Possible starting line-up
West Ham United :
Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell; Bowen, Rice, Soucek, Fornals; Antonio, Scamacca
Bournemouth :
Neto; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Fredericks; Christie, Cook, Lerma, Tavernier; Billing, Solanke