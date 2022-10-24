Home TV Show News and Interviews West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth team news and possible starting line-up | 24 October 2022
West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth team news and possible starting line-up | 24 October 2022

West Ham team news
West Ham pair Maxwel Cornet and Craig Dawson have an outside chance of featuring on Monday.

Cornet is training after a calf problem and Dawson is hoping to recover in time from a dead leg. The game is likely to come too soon for Lucas Paqueta.

Bournemouth team news
Bournemouth have no fresh injury concerns, with club captain Lloyd Kelly still ruled out with an ankle problem.

David Brooks’ eagerly-awaited return is a few weeks away as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Possible starting line-up

West Ham United :
Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell; Bowen, Rice, Soucek, Fornals; Antonio, Scamacca

Bournemouth :
Neto; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Fredericks; Christie, Cook, Lerma, Tavernier; Billing, Solanke

