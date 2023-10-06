Home Highlights West Ham United 2 Newcastle United 2 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

West Ham United 2 Newcastle United 2 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

West Ham United 2 Newcastle United 2 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

HIGHLIGHTS | Arsenal vs Manchester City (1-0) | Martinelli returns to win it!

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Highlights from Newcastle United’s 2-2 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉 https://twitter.com/NUFC
Facebook 👉 https://www.facebook.com/newcastleunited
Instagram 👉 https://www.instagram.com/nufc/?hl=en
TikTok 👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@nufc?
Website 👉 https://www.nufc.co.uk/

Previous Video
EXTENDED PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS: EVERTON 3-0 AFC BOURNEMOUTH

EXTENDED PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS: EVERTON 3-0 AFC BOURNEMOUTH

Next Video
HIGHLIGHTS | Arsenal vs Manchester City (1-0) | Martinelli returns to win it!

HIGHLIGHTS | Arsenal vs Manchester City (1-0) | Martinelli returns to win it!

Related videos

Top