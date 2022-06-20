West Ham complete £30m signing of Nayef Aguerd from Rennes

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

West Ham have completed the signing of Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd.

The Moroccan defender has signed a five-year contract with David Moyes’ Hammers, in a deal that will cost the east Londoners around £30m, including add-ons.

Aguerd is Moyes’ first foray into the transfer window, as West Ham plan to improve their squad ahead of a season that will see them combine Premier League improvement with a first Europa Conference League campaign.

