Home Leagues Premier League - EPL West Ham complete £30m signing of Nayef Aguerd from Rennes

West Ham complete £30m signing of Nayef Aguerd from Rennes

West Ham complete £30m signing of Nayef Aguerd from Rennes
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Chelsea Men | 2021/22 | All The Goals

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

West Ham have completed the signing of Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd.

The Moroccan defender has signed a five-year contract with David Moyes’ Hammers, in a deal that will cost the east Londoners around £30m, including add-ons.

Aguerd is Moyes’ first foray into the transfer window, as West Ham plan to improve their squad ahead of a season that will see them combine Premier League improvement with a first Europa Conference League campaign.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #westhamunited

► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/deadlineday

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
Pep Guardiola says that Bernardo Silva is staying at Manchester City despite Barcelona interest

Pep Guardiola says that Bernardo Silva is staying at Manchester City despite Barcelona interest

Next Video
Chelsea Men | 2021/22 | All The Goals

Chelsea Men | 2021/22 | All The Goals

Related videos

Top