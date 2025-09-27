Home News and Interviews West Ham appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach
Benfica vs Gil Vicente Full Match – Primeira Liga | 27 September 2026

Nuno Espirito Santo has been appointed as West Ham head coach. The former Nottingham Forest head coach has signed a three-year contract with the Hammers and will take charge of his first match on Monday evening when we travel to Everton in the Premier League.

