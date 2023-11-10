Home Leagues Bundesliga Werder Bremen – Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 | Highlights | Matchday 11 – Bundesliga 2023/24

VfB Stuttgart – Borussia Dortmund 2-1 | Highlights | Matchday 11 – Bundesliga 2023/24

#SVWSGE | Highlights from Matchday 11!
Watch the Bundesliga highlights of SV Werder Bremen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt from Matchday 11 of the 2023/24 season!

Goals: 1-0 Ducksch (P, 45’+2), 2-0 Borré (50′), 2-1 Skhiri (65′), 2-2 Smolcic (75′)

