Welcome to The Arsenal, Fabio Vieira! | First Interview

Fabio Vieira has joined us from FC Porto on a long-term contract. and you can watch his first Arsenal interview, presented by Sokin.

The 22 year-old midfielder, who made 54 appearances during his time with Porto, developed through the Portuguese club’s youth academy, making his first team debut in June 2020 and was part of the Primeira Liga winning squads in both 2019/20 and 2021/22.

Fabio is a Portuguese Under-21 international and has scored an impressive 13 goals from his 21 appearances. He also represented his country at youth level, playing all five tournament matches as Portugal finished runners-up at the 2019 UEFA Under-19 Championship.

During last season’s Primeira Liga winning season, Fabio made 27 appearances, scoring six goals and making 14 assists during the league campaign.

Technical Director Edu said: “We’re so pleased to have completed the signing of Fabio from FC Porto. Fabio is a player with special qualities who is comfortable with the ball in the final third of the pitch. We are all looking forward to working with him and enjoying his future contribution to Arsenal. We will now continue to work hard and are looking forward to finishing this transfer window as strongly possible.”

Mikel Arteta added: ”I am very excited that we have identified and signed such a special talent. Fabio is a very creative player that will bring high quality and versatility to our attacking play. We welcome Fabio and his family to our club and are looking forward to starting work with him ahead of the new season.”

Fabio will wear the number 21 shirt and join up with his new team mates soon for pre-season training.

