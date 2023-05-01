Home Pre-match We Know Were Playing A Very Good Team | David Moyes Press Conference | Manchester City v West Ham

We Know Were Playing A Very Good Team | David Moyes Press Conference | Manchester City v West Ham

We Know Were Playing A Very Good Team | David Moyes Press Conference | Manchester City v West Ham
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

The Final Word – 3 May 2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

David Moyes has been speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday evening’s Premier League match against Manchester City at the Etihad.

► Subscribe: http://bit.ly/1QALxTA
► Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@westham?lang=en
► Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/westham
► Follow us on Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/westham
► Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/westham
► Visit our official website: http://www.whufc.com
► Buy tickets: http://www.whufc.com/Tickets/Match-Tickets

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
The Final Word

The Final Word – 3 May 2023

Related videos

Top