We CANT WAIT! | Kylian Mbappes been watching EURO 2024 with teammates and now its their turn 😎

France captain Kylian Mbappe shares his excitement to get started against Austria and also speaks about the honour it will be to captain his nation at an international tournament.

Watch highlights FREE and FIRST on the Optus Sport app 👉 https://sport.optus.com.au/signup

==========================

For the latest updates, follow us on:

►TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@optussport

►TWITTER: http://twitter.com/optussport

►FACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/optussport

►INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/optussport

Feel the pulse of every match of the Premier League, live and on demand with Optus Sport.

Delight in the heart-stopping action of LALIGA, J. League, Barclays Women’s Super League and more, as well as the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024™ and CONMEBOL Copa America 2024™.

#OptusSport #EURO2024