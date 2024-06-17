Home International Games Euro 2024 We CANT WAIT! | Kylian Mbappes been watching EURO 2024 with teammates and now its their turn 😎

We CANT WAIT! | Kylian Mbappes been watching EURO 2024 with teammates and now its their turn 😎

We CANT WAIT! | Kylian Mbappes been watching EURO 2024 with teammates and now its their turn 😎
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

PREVIEW: Austria v France | Can Austria contain Mbappe, Griezmann and Giroud? 🇦🇹🇫🇷

Cancel

France captain Kylian Mbappe shares his excitement to get started against Austria and also speaks about the honour it will be to captain his nation at an international tournament.

Watch highlights FREE and FIRST on the Optus Sport app 👉 https://sport.optus.com.au/signup

==========================
For the latest updates, follow us on:
►TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@optussport
►TWITTER: http://twitter.com/optussport
►FACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/optussport
►INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/optussport

Feel the pulse of every match of the Premier League, live and on demand with Optus Sport.

Delight in the heart-stopping action of LALIGA, J. League, Barclays Women’s Super League and more, as well as the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024™ and CONMEBOL Copa America 2024™.

#OptusSport #EURO2024

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
PREVIEW: Austria v France | Can Austria contain Mbappe, Griezmann and Giroud? 🇦🇹🇫🇷

PREVIEW: Austria v France | Can Austria contain Mbappe, Griezmann and Giroud? 🇦🇹🇫🇷

Related videos

Top