Home Leagues Premier League Newcastle United We cant involve him | Alexander Isak unlikely to face Aston Villa in Premier League opener
We cant involve him | Alexander Isak unlikely to face Aston Villa in Premier League opener
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BREAKING: Man United sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig

Cancel
Newcastle UnitedNews and Interviews

We cant involve him | Alexander Isak unlikely to face Aston Villa in Premier League opener

- LUD:

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe insists Liverpool transfer target Alexander Isak still has a future at St James’ Park – but says the striker cannot currently be involved with the squad and will miss their Premier League opener with Aston Villa.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #newcastle

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories
► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/TransferCentre

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
► Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsnews
► X: https://x.com/SkySportsNews
► Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
Every single goal Heung-Min Son scored for Tottenham Hotspur!

Every single goal Heung-Min Son scored for Tottenham Hotspur!

Next Video
BREAKING: Man United sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig

BREAKING: Man United sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig

Top