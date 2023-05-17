We can beat EVERYONE! | Pep Guardiola OOZING confidence after reaching UCL final

Man City manager Pep Guardiola’s post-match press conference after his side thump reigning European champions Real Madrid 4-0 to reach the UEFA Champions League final.

Timestamps

00:00 Intro

00:34 One of the highest achievements

01:05 We had the mix of calm and intention to play these types of game

01:20 All the pain from last season was there

02:35 One year later we are in the final of the Champions League

03:15 This team is so humble

04:15 So difficult (to be favourites)

05:05 If you play 90 minutes thinking I want to play Inter, then you will beat Real Madrid

05:32 Much much better (than 2021 with no fans)

05:40 This competition home and away is completely different

06:02 The confidence is from the behaviour every game

06:45 (Grealish said team feels unstoppable?) I don’t like that

07:29 We can beat everyone, yeah definitely

07:42 (talk about treble now?) Let me win the first 2

08:05 The season is really really good already

08:37 The players know it, they can think about it and visualise it (the treble)

09:00 For me it’s more important to be there

09:39 In Madrid the first 25 minutes were really good

