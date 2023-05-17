We can beat EVERYONE! | Pep Guardiola OOZING confidence after reaching UCL final

Man City manager Pep Guardiola’s post-match press conference after his side thump reigning European champions Real Madrid 4-0 to reach the UEFA Champions League final.
Timestamps
00:00 Intro
00:34 One of the highest achievements
01:05 We had the mix of calm and intention to play these types of game
01:20 All the pain from last season was there
02:35 One year later we are in the final of the Champions League
03:15 This team is so humble
04:15 So difficult (to be favourites)
05:05 If you play 90 minutes thinking I want to play Inter, then you will beat Real Madrid
05:32 Much much better (than 2021 with no fans)
05:40 This competition home and away is completely different
06:02 The confidence is from the behaviour every game
06:45 (Grealish said team feels unstoppable?) I don’t like that
07:29 We can beat everyone, yeah definitely
07:42 (talk about treble now?) Let me win the first 2
08:05 The season is really really good already
08:37 The players know it, they can think about it and visualise it (the treble)
09:00 For me it’s more important to be there
09:39 In Madrid the first 25 minutes were really good
@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. Visit our website: https://hayters.com/mfv/.
We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!
Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥
www.instagram.com/HaytersTV
www.facebook.com/HaytersTV
www.twitter.com/HaytersTV
www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv
Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv
@HaytersTVFutbol (Spanish Content):
https://www.youtube.com/@HaytersTVFutbol?sub_confirmation=1
#mancity #championsleague #realmadrid