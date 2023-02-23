Home TV Show Podcast We Are Liverpool Podcast Ep5. Rafa Benitez | Untold Istanbul stories, transfer targets & more

We Are Liverpool Podcast Ep5. Rafa Benitez | Untold Istanbul stories, transfer targets & more

We Are Liverpool Podcast Ep5. Rafa Benitez | Untold Istanbul stories, transfer targets & more
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Inter v Porto Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 22 February 2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Former manager Rafael Benitez is in the hot seat to discuss his time with Liverpool, the famous 2005 Champions League final, and his career after the Reds including a return to the city with Everton.

Never miss a moment, and get full-match replays of every Liverpool game, only on LFCTV GO, and get it FREE for a month, use code GOFREE23. Visit https://bit.ly/3dmZQC9

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube, and get notified when new videos land: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

#Liverpool #LFC

Previous Video
Martin Tyler pays tribute to John Motson ❤️️

Martin Tyler pays tribute to John Motson ❤️️

Next Video
UEFA Champions League, Highlights , ucl, goals

Inter v Porto Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 22 February 2023

Related videos

Top