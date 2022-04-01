Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Wayne Rooney reveals his ambitions to manage Manchester United or Everton

Wayne Rooney reveals his ambitions to manage Manchester United or Everton

Wayne Rooney reveals his ambitions to manage Manchester United or Everton
Championship Highlights – 6 April 2022

Wayne Rooney joined Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football to discuss his managerial career so far and his ambitions to one day manage either Manchester United or Everton.

