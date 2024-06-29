Wayne Rooney reflects on another man-of-the-match performance against Croatia as he fires England into the quarter-finals in Portugal. Rooney goes through the match with Darren Fletcher, giving insight into the mindset of a striker as he describes his two goals in a 4-2 win.

For more Football Daily podcasts, subscribe on the BBC Sounds app and watch the best of Rooney’s performances at Euro 2004 in Rooney 2004: World At His Feet, now streaming on BBC iPlayer.

=============

SUBSCRIBE so you never miss out on our best videos

➡️➡️http://bit.ly/1sFodyu

=============

Find us here:

BBC Sport: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BBCSport/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCSport

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bbcsport/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bbcsport

BBC Sport is the home of the biggest sporting events this summer with highlights of Uefa Euro 2024, Wimbledon, and the Paris Olympics.

#bbcsport #euro2024

Wayne Rooney: My Euro 2004 | Episode 3 | Quarter-finals, goals & mindset