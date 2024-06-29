Home International Games Euro 2024 England Wayne Rooney: My Euro 2004 | Episode 3 | Quarter-finals, goals & mindset

Wayne Rooney reflects on another man-of-the-match performance against Croatia as he fires England into the quarter-finals in Portugal. Rooney goes through the match with Darren Fletcher, giving insight into the mindset of a striker as he describes his two goals in a 4-2 win.

For more Football Daily podcasts, subscribe on the BBC Sounds app and watch the best of Rooney’s performances at Euro 2004 in Rooney 2004: World At His Feet, now streaming on BBC iPlayer.

BBC Sport is the home of the biggest sporting events this summer with highlights of Uefa Euro 2024, Wimbledon, and the Paris Olympics.

