Wayne Rooney announces he will join Derby County as a player-coach in January | Press Conference

Wayne Rooney press conference following announcement that he will join Derby County as a player-coach from January 2020. The former England captain will see out the remainder of the current season with MLS side D.C. United before joining up with the Rams.

“The opportunity to come back to England and play, but also to take up a coaching role with the club and work under (Derby boss) Phillip (Cocu) was too great for me to turn down,” Rooney said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I’m delighted to be back there and I’m looking forward to being back in January to help the team try and push forward and push for promotion.”