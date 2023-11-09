Home Highlights (UK Only) Watkins Wins It! 🤩 | Aston Villa 2-1 AZ Alkmaar | Europa Conference League Group Stage Highlights

Aston Villa all but sealed qualification to the Europa Conference League knockout stages as Ollie Watkins’ late winner helped his side come from behind to beat AZ Alkmaar at Villa Park.

