Watford sacked Javi Gracia after just four games of the Premier League season and appointed Sanchez Flores

Watford have sacked Javi Gracia after a dismal start to the season – and replaced him with former boss Quique Sanchez Flores.

Sanchez Flores returns to the club three years after he was sacked.

The Hornets sit bottom of the Premier League after a poor start, losing three of their first four matches.

Gracia, 49, took over at Vicarage Road in January 2018 following Marco Silva’s exit and signed a long-term deal in November last year after a strong start.

He guided Watford to the FA Cup final last season and an 11th placed finish in the Premier League.

But form this season has been shocking, starting the campaign with a 3-0 home defeat to Brighton.