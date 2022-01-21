Watford sack Claudio Ranieri after just three months in charge amid relegation battle

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Claudio Ranieri has been sacked by Watford after just three months in charge, with the club lying 19th in the Premier League.

Ranieri has failed to turn around the team’s fortunes since being appointed in October, with the Hornets dropping into the Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season after Friday’s 3-0 home defeat to fellow strugglers Norwich.

Asked about his future after the loss to the Canaries, the former Leicester and Chelsea manager said: “I don’t go away. I want to continue because I am a fighter. I’ve never given up in my career.”

