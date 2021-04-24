Watford promoted to the Premier League
Sat, 24 April 2021
Watford have secured promotion back to the Premier League after a victory over Millwall in the Championship. They will join Norwich in next season’s campaign after the pair were relegated last year. Millwall came close on a number of occasions to delaying the promotion party but Ismaila Sarr slotted home a penalty to clinch a return to the top flight for the Hornets.