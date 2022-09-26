Watford appoint Slaven Bilic as new head coach following sacking Rob Edwards after 11 matches

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Watford have sacked manager Rob Edwards and appointed Slaven Bilic as his replacement.

Bilic has signed an 18-month contract at Vicarage Road, replacing Edwards who took charge of just 11 matches during a three-month stint at Watford.

In a statement, Watford owner Gino Pozzo said: “As with all decisions taken by the Board, I believe this change to be in the best interests of the club.

“We felt Rob had enough time to show us the identity of his team, however performances haven’t reflected our hopes and ambitions.

