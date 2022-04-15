Watford 1 Brentford 2 | Last Minute Limbs! 😍 | Premier League Highlights

Pontus Jansson’s last-minute winner gave Brentford a third consecutive Premier League victory, this one coming over Watford. Christian Norgaard scored the opener before Emmanuel Dennis’s controversial leveller. However, Pontus struck deep into injury-time to give us another three points on the road.

