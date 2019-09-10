How To Watch Online Football Streaming Using Betting Sites

Most footie fans have found themselves browsing through Reddit on a Saturday afternoon, desperately looking for an online football stream for a particular match. Others rely on expensive tv-packages only to realise that the broadcaster isn’t showing the match they wanted to watch. Yet fear not – in recent years online betting sites and bookmakers have started live streaming on their websites. Football, tennis, cricket, table tennis – you name it – the bookies have invested heavily in these areas. The best thing about it? It won’t cost you a penny and is available to you within minutes.

How to Access Online Football Streaming through Betting Sites

Although the bookies offer widely different products and might have different rules around their live streaming services, some of them remain the same. First of all, you need to open an account with one of the bookmakers on the market. A real money deposit is also required. There are two different policies applied here by different bookies: some simply require you to have a funded account, which means you can access the live streaming section with £1 in your account. Others require you to have an active/ongoing bet in your account. These rules can be rather strict for Horse Racing and Greyhounds, but they are typically relaxed when it comes to football. Once you have funded your account, you will be able to access the live streaming section for free. If you want a step by step guide, then visit Betpal.com, they have pretty much summed up all the requirements and they have a list of betting sites where you can watch live streaming games.

On most betting sites, the live streaming section is integrated within the live betting section. That means you’ll be able to bet on the game while watching it, as the betting site obviously prefers. Other places, such as Bet365 and Unibet, you have the chance to open the live stream in a separate window, and then move it around your screen as you wish. This is definitely the most customer-friendly solution.

The Quality of Football Streaming on Betting Sites

When live streaming on betting sites started to become a thing, people would regularly complain of the image quality as well as the lack of English commentary. Yet despite these birth defects, online football streaming has now turned into a popular solution for many football fans. Today it often involves:

English language commentary , at least for the most popular European football leagues.

High quality video streaming.

Minimal to no delay compared to real-time . Often the live streaming signals will be ahead of those in your tv!

Customisable windows that can moved around your computer screen.

The chance to watch live football on your mobile phone or tablet.

Football Streaming Mobile App

The best way to access football live streaming is arguably through the bookie’s designated mobile app. Here you can usually watch the game in full screen mode. There should be no difference between the availability of games on your mobile phone compared to your computer. You just follow the following guidelines:

Access the bookie on your mobile phone. You can both do it directly through the website or download the mobile app . We always recommend to download the app, as it increases navigability and functionality. Browse through the Live Betting section and identify the game you want to watch. Click it and if the stream doesn’t appear automatically, there should be a little video icon which activates it.

La Liga and Serie A Football Streaming

The availability of different football leagues differ from country to country, as different broadcasting rights and tv-deals can complicate the picture. However, for British customers, the La Liga and the Serie A are probably the two most interesting leagues. To add a little to the excitement, both leagues now have a British player in them, with Aaron Ramsey’s decision to join up with Juventus and the transfer of Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid.

Unibet is among the bookies with a brilliant selection of European football. They currently offer live streaming of the Spanish La Liga, the French Ligue 1 and the Italian Serie A! Bet365 share the same line-up, and you’ll be able to find many of these leagues across the different bookies.

Betting Sites Live Streaming Calendar

Most of the leading betting sites with an extensive offering of live streaming have actual calendars on their website. This is very practical, as it allows you to plan ahead and schedule the games you want to watch. Alternatively, when browsing through the betting lobby, the games available for live streaming will have a little ‘video’ icon next to them. Unibet and Bet365 are among the bookmakers with a football live streaming calendar.

Every week, Unibet launches a calendar with all the highlights of the week’s streaming. On Bet365, there is a calendar attached to the external Live Casino window that you can open on their website. It shows the time slots of all upcoming live streams, conveniently translated into your time zone to avoid any confusion.

Summary

Online football live streaming using betting sites has become an increasingly popular solution for many football fans; it is available for free unlike expensive streaming subscriptions, and most people have an online betting account anyway. There is little to minimal delay, the quality is good if your internet connection allows for it, and my football matches now have English commentators as well. Of course, it is different from football at the pub or on an HD-television, but it is an excellent free alternative that all football fans should consider.