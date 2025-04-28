Home Cup Games FA Cup BBC Match of the day MOTD – Premier League and FA Cup Highlights | 27 April 2025
BBC Match of the day MOTD – Premier League and FA Cup Highlights | 27 April 2025
Inter vs AS Roma Full Match Replay | 27 April 2025

Mark Chapman introduces highlights of the day’s two Premier League games, with runaway leaders Liverpool hosting Spurs and Manchester United travelling to Bournemouth.

The Cherries are unbeaten in three previous meetings between the sides, and Andoni Iraola’s men are vying to complete a first ever league double over United after winning 3-0 at Old Trafford earlier this season. It’s largely been a campaign to forget for the Red Devils, who need points to avoid finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League for the very first time.

Liverpool remain firmly on course to clinch a second Premier League title despite a shock defeat at Fulham earlier in March. The Reds have already beaten Tottenham twice this season and have scored four goals in each of the previous three clashes with them at Anfield.

Mark and his guests also look back at all the goals and talking points from Saturday’s five matches.

