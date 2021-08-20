Home TV Show News and Interviews Watch Michail Antonio Every Premier League Goals
Watch Michail Antonio Every Premier League Goals
Premier League Review – 24 August 2021

Watch Michail Antonio Every Premier League Goals

Michail Antonio became West Ham United’s all-time Premier League goalscorer when he bagged his first – and 48th in the competition – against Leicester on Monday.

